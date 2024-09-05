Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,293. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

