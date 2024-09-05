Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 93 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.99. 65,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,346. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

