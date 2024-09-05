Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cummins were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,837. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

