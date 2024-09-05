Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $16.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 502,793 shares trading hands.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,093,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

