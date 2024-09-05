DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 192,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,663. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

