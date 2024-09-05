DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.55-$13.90 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $220.63 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

