DigiByte (DGB) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $107.45 million and $1.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,906.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00543908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00116075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00305631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00081471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,231,813,925 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.