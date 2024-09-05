DigiByte (DGB) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $107.45 million and $1.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,906.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00543908 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009857 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00116075 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00305631 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031212 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037124 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00081471 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,231,813,925 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
