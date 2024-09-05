Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 2.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $348.30 and last traded at $348.05. Approximately 40,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 107,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.98 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

