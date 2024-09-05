Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of DIN opened at $31.62 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

