Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $21.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 875,737 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

