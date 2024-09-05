Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Down 7.7%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.67. 808,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,347,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.