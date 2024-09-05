Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$468.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1949384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIV shares. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

