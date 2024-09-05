Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 22.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

