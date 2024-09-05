Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6-30.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.17 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.89.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

