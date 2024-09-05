Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $95.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

