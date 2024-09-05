Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Economy Shifts to the Cloud
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Snap’s AR Power Play: Don’t Miss This Potential Rebound
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Home Prices Reach a New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.