Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

