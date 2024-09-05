Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,059,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,941,801 shares.The stock last traded at $62.63 and had previously closed at $63.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

