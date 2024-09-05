Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 116478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
Further Reading
