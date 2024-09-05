E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.69

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 22964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

E.On Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.