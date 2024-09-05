Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Income in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.6 %

EIC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

