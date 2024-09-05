EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Buys £14,000.07 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider John Charlton purchased 200,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000.07 ($18,409.03).

EARNZ Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.15. EARNZ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.83 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.53.

Get EARNZ alerts:

EARNZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.