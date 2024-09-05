Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EVM opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.