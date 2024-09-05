Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETY stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

