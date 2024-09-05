Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Down 5%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.70 and last traded at $65.50. 3,089,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,127,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $8,917,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.2% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

