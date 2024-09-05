eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.