eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.
eGain Stock Performance
eGain stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.
eGain Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.