Electroneum Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $30.22 million and approximately $885,010.35 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,687,505 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

