Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 6th Largest Position

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $945.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $898.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.96 and its 200 day moving average is $826.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.