Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $946.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $899.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

