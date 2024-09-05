ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

