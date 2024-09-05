Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 2,716,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,385,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 171,635 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

