Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Eliecer Viamontes Sells 5,166 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

