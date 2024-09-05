Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

