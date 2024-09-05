Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.