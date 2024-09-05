EOS Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. EOS has a total market cap of $975.03 million and approximately $58.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001304 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

