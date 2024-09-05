Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 138107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

