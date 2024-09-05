Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 138107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Epwin Group
Epwin Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Epwin Group Company Profile
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Epwin Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.