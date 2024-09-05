EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09. 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

EQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQ had a negative return on equity of 784.26% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.