Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $5,136,628.98 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $821.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,138. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

