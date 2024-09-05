Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 5th (ADTN, ALRM, AMAT, CAT, CBRL, CRVS, CTSH, DCOM, DK, DOX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 5th:
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.