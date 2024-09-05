Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 5th (ADTN, ALRM, AMAT, CAT, CBRL, CRVS, CTSH, DCOM, DK, DOX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 5th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get ADTRAN Holdings Inc alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.