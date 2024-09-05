Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 5th (ADTN, ALRM, AMAT, CAT, CBRL, CRVS, CTSH, DCOM, DK, DOX)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 5th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

