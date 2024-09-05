EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 4.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.84. 30,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 74,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $806.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

