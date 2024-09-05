EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Down to $33.73

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $32.50. EVERTEC shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 54,520 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

