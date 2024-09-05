Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.79

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.79 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 112426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Extendicare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXE

Extendicare Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The stock has a market cap of C$741.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.