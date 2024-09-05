Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.09. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

