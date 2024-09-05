FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,080 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

