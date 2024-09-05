FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,760 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

