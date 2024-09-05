FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.