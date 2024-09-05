FDx Advisors Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

BSX opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

