FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

