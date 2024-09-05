FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $52.32 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

