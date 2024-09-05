FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $185.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

