FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,974 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

